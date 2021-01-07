Capitol was 'overrun by anarchists and terrorists': Steve Scalise

The Capitol was "overrun by anarchists and terrorists," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said on Thursday.

"It was a very disturbing day yesterday. You know I had a lot of anger and so many of my colleagues that the Capitol got overrun. These were anarchists and terrorists," Scalise told "Fox & Friends."

"There is no place for it, and all of us that were unequivocal yesterday, just like we were unequivocal during the summer that there is no place in this country to resort to violence, to solve differences, that is not who we are in as a country," Scalise said.

Scalise said that the rioting by Trump supporters objecting to the results of the election was "very upsetting."

"It was critical as some of my other colleagues have said that we had to take the House back and come to work last night and we did and that was a big focus of the day, when the Capitol had gotten overrun, we had to get it back," Scalise said.

Violence and unrest erupted outside Trump-affiliated buildings across the country following hours of mayhem on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., according to reports and posts shared on social media.

Within hours of the U.S. Capitol being secured from a mob of pro-Trump supporters, demonstrators took to the streets in and around Trump-named buildings, such as those in New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., police said and photos show.

In the nation’s capital, police said Wednesday evening they were investigating a stabbing at an intersection in front of Trump International Hotel, at Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 12 St NW.

Police could not immediately be reached for an update on the stabbing.

Scalise, who was seriously wounded by a politically motivated gunman in 2017, said that he "appreciated" the work by the Capitol police. He said many were "injured, assaulted, and his heart goes out to them."

