Capitol chaos has Texas Castro brothers demanding Sen. Cruz quit

Two high-profile Texas Democrats want the Lone Star State’s Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to step down after his objection to the 2020 presidential election results on the Senate floor Wednesday night and have blamed him for the chaos on Capitol Hill.

"Someone on the Senate floor should ask for @SenTedCruz’s resignation tonight," tweeted Rep. Joaquin Castro, highlighting Cruz’s Twitter handle.

Castro represents the state’s 20th Congressional District. His brother, Julian, who mounted a short-lived Democratic presidential primary bid, replied to another of his brother’s tweets, using the same language.

"@tedcruz should resign from the United States Senate immediately," the former mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama wrote.

The duo knocked their home-state senator after he was among a handful of his Senate colleagues to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The objections were overruled 93-6 and 92-7, respectively. House objections saw significantly more Republican support but also failed.

As Trump supporters breached the Capitol building Wednesday, one woman was shot by Capitol Police at a barricaded door, according to authorities. Three others died from medical emergencies during the chaos.

Cruz condemned the rioting Wednesday afternoon in another tweet.

"Violence is always unacceptable," he wrote. "Even when passions run high."

But Beto O’Rourke, another failed 2020 Democratic presidential primary contender and the Democratic nominee who lost against Cruz in the 2018 Senate race, also got in a brief spat on Twitter with Cruz over the Capitol chaos.

"It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup," O’Rourke tweeted.

"Stop stoking division," Cruz replied. "Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of ‘sedition’). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you."

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called for Cruz to step down Thursday and blamed him for the four deaths during the unrest.

Cruz responded by calling her "a liar" and pledging he "ain’t going anywhere" with the parties at odds over her "socialist buddies."

The security breach by the mob Wednesday led the chief of the Capitol Police to resign, as well as the House sergeant-at-arms. In addition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he requested and received another resignation from the Senate sergeant-at-arms.