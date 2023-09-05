'No evidence' McConnell had a seizure or stroke, Capitol attending physician says

Republican Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's attending physician said Tuesday there's "no evidence" he had a seizure or a stroke when he froze up during public remarks last week.

"My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment," Dr. Brian Monahan wrote.

"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease," the letter said.

Monahan added there are "no changes recommended" in McConnell's treatments as he recovers from his March 2023 fall.

The leader froze for more than 30 seconds while answering reporters' questions in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, just one month after his first freeze-up during a Capitol news conference before the August recess.

"What are your thoughts on running for re-election?" a reporter asked McConnell.

"What're my thoughts about what?" the GOP leader asked.

"What are your thoughts on running for re-election in 2026?" the reporter repeated. McConnell stared blankly for 10 seconds before an aide appeared next to him and asked, "Did you hear the question, senator? Running for re-election in 2026?"

"I'm okay," he told a second aide who appeared by his side. "Does anybody else have any questions? Please speak up," the other aide said.

Following the incident, McConnell reportedly answered a few questions.

"Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today," a McConnell spokesperson said afterward.

Monahan cleared the longstanding GOP leader to resume business as usual on Friday and said then, "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

Earlier this year, McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion and fractured rib from a fall in a Washington hotel and spent time in recovery in an inpatient rehabilitation facility before returning to the Senate.