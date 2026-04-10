Canadian politician goes viral for using sprawling LGBT acronym critics compare to a Wi-Fi password

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A Canadian politician went viral on social media after spelling out the acronym of an identity in the LGBT community known as "MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+," sparking mockery and comparisons online that it sounded like a "WiFi password."

Leah Gazan, a member of Canada's New Democratic Party, shared the term during recent public remarks, in which she lamented the Canadian government cutting $7 billion from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada's budget.

"When the budget was released, I was shocked to find out that Prime Minister Carney is cutting $7 billion between Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations," Gazan said. "They provided zero to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+," Gazan said. "This is abhorrent. This is callous."

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The term stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual Plus people. MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is a term adopted by the Canadian government in its efforts to keep track of missing and murdered indigenous people. Notably, the lengthy acronym excludes indigenous missing boys and straight men.

Many accounts poked fun at Gazan, such as the Morse Report, which wrote on X that the LGBT community has "gone from a group of people to a PASSWORD you have to set for a banking app!"

"It's the WiFi that comes pre-set on the router!" the Morse Report wrote.

The viral video even garnered a comment from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"The mental institutions were closed far too quickly…." Cruz wrote on X.

"So apparently they'd added murdered people into the LGBT community," political commentator Matt Walsh wrote on X. "Murdered is now a queer identity. This is the kind of innovation we get from Canada."

"They front loaded this acronym with true victims —dead or missing girls — and then they leached off that valid suffering," Fox News' Greg Gutfeld said. "It's stolen valor. It's stolen victim hood."

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Gazan shared a clip of her speaking on X, along with a lengthy written post in which she continued to rail against the Canadian government for not meeting its "legal obligations to end the ongoing genocide against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

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"Is the safety of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people not in the national interest?" Gazan wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gazan for comment.