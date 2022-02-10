Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?

Colorado students weigh in on how Biden's handled loan debt

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
close
CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt? Video

CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BOULDER, Colo. – University of Colorado Boulder students weighed in on the Biden administration's handling of student loan debt. 

"Biden so far has done an okay job, but I'd like to see if he actually follows through with his promise from the 2020 election of helping students forgive their loan debt," one student told Fox News.

WATCH below to see what the rest said:

CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt? Video

During the presidential election, President Biden promised "to make sure that everybody in this generation gets $10,000 knocked off of their student debt."

RESUMING STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS WITHOUT DEBT FORGIENESS WOULD BE ‘DISASTROUS,’ DEMOCRATS WARN

In response to a question about Biden's campaign promise, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: "If Congress sends him a bill, he's happy to sign it. They haven't sent him a bill on that yet."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden has paused student loan payments, "providing critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic," according to the U.S. Department of Education, which said the pause on student loan payments will help 41 million borrowers save $5 billion per month. Millions will resume payments starting May 1.

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Boulder (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Watch the video to find out what college students thought of the president's handling of student debt and whether they thought loans should be forgiven.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

More from Politics