Campaign donations from Ilhan Omar rejected by at least 2 Dems

At least two Democrats have reimbursed the campaign contributions made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has been at the center of numerous controversies since she was sworn in as a freshman congresswoman last January.

North Carolina’s 9th congressional district candidate Dan McCready refunded $2,000 to Omar in March after she donated to his campaign last November ahead of the 2018 midterms, WSOC reported Wednesday.

A spokesman for McCready told the news station he'd refunded Omar’s contribution because “he believes there is no place for divisiveness in politics, and McCready did not feel it is appropriate to accept the donation.”

A winner still has not been declared in the 9th congressional district race, which became ensnared in accusations of absentee ballot fraud after Election Day.

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., also rejected Omar’s $2,000 donation that was made March 27.

The Washington Free Beacon initially reported McBath was one of two Democrats in Congress who did not disclose the contributions made by the Minnesota congresswoman in their quarterly fundraising reports. Members of McBath’s campaign, however, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution they didn’t disclose the donation because they'd decided to reject it.

The other Democrat who did not disclose the donation was Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes, whose campaign told the Free Beacon that Omar’s contribution would be included in its next fundraising report. The campaign said it was “absolutely not” an effort to keep it hidden.

The Minnesota lawmaker had been condemned for what critics have called anti-Semitic remarks about supporters of Israel.

More recently, she took heat -- including from President Trump -- for a line in a speech she gave to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She said, in her defense of the organization, that CAIR was founded after Sept. 11, 2001, “because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” CAIR formed in 1994.

Critics said her line “some people did something” was insulting to victims of the terrorist attacks.

