HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Calls swell for House GOP to pick new speaker 'immediately' as Israel crisis unfolds

Rep Baird says House GOP disunity is 'interfering with our ability to support Israel'

By Elizabeth Elkind , Houston Keene Fox News
Published
Israel launches new strikes on Hamas infiltration attempts Video

Israel launches new strikes on Hamas infiltration attempts

FOX News' Trey Yingst reports from the scene of the battle as Israeli tanks move into position to enter Gaza.

Pressure to aid Israel in its war against Hamas could force a highly fractured House Republican conference to quickly choose a new leader, multiple GOP lawmakers indicated to Fox News Digital. 

"As we've witnessed these unfolding horrors in Israel, American leadership is needed on the world stage now more than ever," Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., said. "Congress must get back to work and elect a speaker immediately… We can only have peace through American strength."

Nine Americans and hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers are dead after a surprise attack by Hamas militants over the weekend. Israel has responded with aggressive and deadly strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The tragedy and turmoil also shined a light on the political chaos unfolding in the U.S. after the House of Representatives voted to remove a speaker for the first time in history on Tuesday.

‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRAT CALLS FOR END OF ISRAEL'S ‘GAZA BLOCKADE’ AS HE CONDEMNS HAMAS TERROR ATTACKS

Car on fire in streeet

Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Multiple House GOP lawmakers told Fox News Digital that a new speaker must be chosen "immediately" to ensure the federal government is running smoothly enough to support Tel Aviv.

"The tragic outbreak of war in Israel only emphasizes the point that Republicans in Congress need to choose a speaker immediately," said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. "We need to make sure the world knows that the United States is strong and Congress will act."

LIVE UPDATES: AT LEAST 1,100 DEAD, ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU DECLARES 'WAR' AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., also a member of that subcommittee, said the discord "is interfering with our ability to support Israel in their struggle for peace and security."

McCarthy on Capitol Hill

Congress appears paralyzed after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"I hope the Republican conference selects the right leader quickly so we can focus on supporting Israel and get our legislative agenda back on track," Baird said.

House Republicans are expected to huddle behind closed doors on Wednesday morning to select a new candidate to put up as speaker. But with lingering divisions between hardliners, moderates and other GOP factions, it’s not yet clear when the actual House-wide vote will take place.

ISRAEL RECAPTURES AREAS NEAR THE GAZA STRIP OVERRUN BY HAMAS

There’s now a growing chorus of Republicans who are pushing for the matter to be resolved quickly to allow for Congress to function properly and provide aid to Israel. In the meantime, lawmakers are speculating and debating about the scope of interim Speaker Patrick McHenry’s powers. 

Republican North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry

Lawmakers are debating the scope of interim Speaker Patrick McHenry's powers. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., on the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, called for GOP fractures to be "resolved expeditiously" for the election of a new speaker in light of "the barbaric attacks in Israel."

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, emphasized that Congress could move critical aid faster with an elected speaker in place. 

"We have to get a speaker elected this week so we can get things to the floor like replenishing the Iron Dome, get a resolution that ranking member (Rep. Gregory) Meeks and I have been working on – a bipartisan resolution condemning Hamas for what they have done to Israel," McCaul told CNN’s "State of the Union." "We have to get that message out as soon as possible."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

