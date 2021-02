California's Newsom met online with Harry, Meghan just before US election

Prince Harry and Meghan risked a new row by holding a secret meeting with a top US Democrat in the run-up to the American election, it has emerged.

The California-based pair spent an hour chatting to the influential Governor of the state, Gavin Newsom.

Their video link-up came shortly after they were widely criticised for wading into the presidential election debate.

The virtual meeting happened while Governor Newsom was under pressure to replace California Senator Kamala Harris — who went on to become the new Vice President — with another black woman.

A memo seen by The Sun reveals Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, had the conference with Newsom, 54, once widely tipped to be a White House frontrunner, on October 19 last year — two weeks before the election.

His office refused to reveal what was discussed in their chat. It was listed as an "introductory meeting".

A spokesman said: "We do not comment on the content of meetings between the Governor and private parties or his staff."

It came weeks after Meg described the battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as "the most important election of our lifetime".

She added: "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.

"Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard."

In the same interview, Harry raised royal eyebrows by saying: "As we approach this November, it’s vital we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

The meeting came as reports in America claimed Governor Newsom was being urged to find a black woman to replace Harris as her departure left no women of colour in the Senate.

He eventually chose Mexican immigrants’ son Alex Padilla as the state’s first Hispanic senator.

It has long been rumoured Meghan wants a career in politics, with some suggesting she has even set her sights on being President.

Crossing a line

Members of the Royal Family are supposed to remain politically neutral but Harry and Meghan have stepped down as senior royals to find a "progressive role" in the US.

Their comments were widely regarded as an attack on then-President Trump.

At the time, it was reported that Buckingham Palace aides warned that the pair were close to "crossing a line".

Under Megxit terms struck 12 months ago, the pair pledged that "everything they do will continue to uphold ­values of Her Majesty".

Mr Trump responded to Meghan’s comments by saying: "I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it."

Meghan had also revealed she had been cold-calling Americans to encourage them to vote.

She became the first member of the Royal Family to vote in a major election after casting a postal ballot in November’s US presidential election.

In a TV appearance in 2016, Meghan branded Trump "misogynistic".

She revealed she supported his beaten Democrat rival Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Mr Biden is expected to meet the Queen for the first time since becoming US President when he visits Britain for the G7 summit in June.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan declined to comment.