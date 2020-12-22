California union members campaign in Georgia days before asking LA for 'strict' lockdown

A Los Angeles-based union sent a "field team" to campaign for Democrats in the Georgia Senate runoffs days before signing a petition calling for four weeks of "strict" stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles County last week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

WARNOCK'S FORMER GROUP, UNDER FRAUD INVESTIGATION, WAS PREVIOUSLY HIT WITH UNEMPLOYMENT TAX LIENS

Unite Here Local 11 posted about its ground game in Georgia on Dec. 15. The union signed a petition demanding Los Angeles County "enact stay at home orders that are strict enough to truly suppress the virus by closing all non-essential businesses and activities in the County, for the first four weeks of January" on Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, the union has posted photos and videos of its "field team" in Georgia as recently as this weekend.

Unite Here Local 11 represents workers in the hospitality sector, including hotels and food service, in Arizona and parts of California.

It is partnering with Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project, which is taking coronavirus precautions as part of its door-to-door canvassing plan, Capital & Main reported earlier in December.

New Georgia Project is partnering with many out-of-state groups to get out the vote in Georgia, according to the Free Beacon.

The New Georgia Project, which Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock was the chairman of for three years, was hit with liens for failing to pay unemployment taxes in three different quarters in 2018 while Warnock was at the helm of the group.

Fox News' inquiry to Unite Here Local 11 was not immediately returned.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.