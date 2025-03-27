California under investigation by Trump admin for allegedly hiding 'gender identity' of kids

The U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation of the California Department of Education over alleged violations of the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA) after a new California law went into effect that bars schools from disclosing a child's "gender identity" to their parents.

FERPA ensures parents have the right to access their children's educational information, and the Trump administration says that includes interactions with school employees pertaining to gender identity and mental health.

"Teachers and school counselors should not be in the business of advising minors entrusted to their care on consequential decisions about their sexual identity and mental health. That responsibility and privilege lies with a parent or trusted loved one," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

"It is not only immoral but also potentially in contradiction with federal law for California schools to hide crucial information about a student’s well-being from parents and guardians."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spokesperson Elana Ross told Fox News Digital in a statement Thursday that "Parents continue to have full, guaranteed access to their student's education records, as required by federal law."

"If the U.S. Department of Education still had staff, this would be a quick investigation — all they would need to do is read the law the Governor signed," Ross said.

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1955 into law last year, which prohibits school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and state special schools from adopting or enforcing policies that require employees or contractors to disclose information related to a student's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression without the student's consent, unless otherwise mandated by law.

Newsom's office argues the bill strengthens California's existing protections against "forced outings" of students in schools and ensures that teachers and staff do not interfere with parent-child relationships. The administration previously sued the Chino Valley Unified School District in August 2023 concerning its policy that mandates parental notification when a student changes gender identification or pronouns.

On Thursday, McMahon separately sent a warning to Newsom to comply with federal law barring transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The warning and investigation comes after California made itself the first "sanctuary" state in the nation for transgender minors and has engaged in a multiyear battle with local school districts over their notification policies.

"Allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on 'gender identity' places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding. As Governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk," McMahon wrote in the letter.

"As Secretary of Education, I am officially asking you to inform this Department whether you will remind schools in California to comply with federal law by protecting sex-separated spaces and activities. I am also officially asking you to publicly assure parents that California teachers will not facilitate the fantasy of ‘gender transitions’ for their children."

In a viral clip of a nearly-hour-and-a-half-long episode earlier this month, Newsom conceded to Truning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that it is "deeply unfair" to have biological males compete against female athletes. However, he would not condemn a trans athlete in his own state who crushed female track competitors in the long jump.

Kirk shared the letter on X and praised the secretary for "holding [Newsom] and the state of California accountable."

TPUSA contributor Riley Gaines, who famously competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, praised McMahon for issuing the warning. Gaines challenged Newsom to take action saying, "Time to put your money where your mouth is."

On Feb. 5, President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring trans athletes from competing in women’s sports.

"In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports. This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports," the order reads.

This followed an executive order that Trump signed on his first day in office, which made it federal policy that the government only recognizes two genders. This was a major shift from the Biden administration, which was open about its pro-trans stance, and even had former President Joe Biden sit down for an interview with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.