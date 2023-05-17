Expand / Collapse search
Bud Light to launch camouflage bottle amid transgender controversy: report

The plan is a response to boycotts over the company's promotion of a transgender influencer

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Anheuser-Busch will temporarily redesign its Bud Light and Budweiser aluminum bottles with camouflage print in an effort to boost sales after its promotion of a transgender influencer, according to a report.

The company is set to launch a line of camouflage aluminum bottles that promote the "Folds of Honor" program, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, the New York Post reported.

"It’s an aluminum bottle," a source familiar with the plan told the Post. "I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that."

The internal turmoil at Anheuser-Busch began after boycotts from its consumers in April over the company's promotion with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman who famously detailed "365 days of girlhood." Bud Light printed cans with Mulvaney's face on it that it claimed was for private use only.

BUD LIGHT SALES DOWN 23.6% IN FIRST WEEK OF MAY AS BACKLASH CONTINUES INTO FIFTH WEEK AMID MULVANEY FALLOUT

DYLAN MULVANEY bud light

Bud Light continues to face backlash more than a month after its polarizing pact with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney prompted outrage. (Instagram)

BUD LIGHT PARENT COMPANY'S STOCK DOWNGRADED BY HSBC AMID BRANDING ‘CRISIS,’ HUGE SALES DROP

Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light

A picture of the commemorative Bud Light can featuring TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

The company held a meeting in St. Louis last week with distributors to create a plan to counter declining sales amid its transgender controversy, the source said. 

Other ideas floated at the Anheuser-Busch meeting, according to the source, included discounted beer, investments in sports betting, and focusing its marketing on country music, military, first responders and farmers.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH BLAMES ‘THIRD PARTY AD AGENCY’ FOR DYLAN MULVANEY PARTNERSHIP, CUTS TIES AMID MARKETING SHAKE-UP 

Bud Light cans

Bud Light sales dropped 23.6% versus a year ago during the week ended May 6. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bud Light sales dropped 23.6% versus a year ago during the week ended May 6, which continued its fall from weeks prior of a 23.3% decline for the week ended April 29, a 21.4% decline for the week ended April 22, and a 17% decline for the week ended April 15. Budweiser and Michelob Ultra have seen less significant declines.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

