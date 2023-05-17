Bud Light to launch camouflage bottle amid transgender controversy: report

Anheuser-Busch will temporarily redesign its Bud Light and Budweiser aluminum bottles with camouflage print in an effort to boost sales after its promotion of a transgender influencer, according to a report.

The company is set to launch a line of camouflage aluminum bottles that promote the "Folds of Honor" program, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, the New York Post reported.

"It’s an aluminum bottle," a source familiar with the plan told the Post. "I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that."

The internal turmoil at Anheuser-Busch began after boycotts from its consumers in April over the company's promotion with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman who famously detailed "365 days of girlhood." Bud Light printed cans with Mulvaney's face on it that it claimed was for private use only.

The company held a meeting in St. Louis last week with distributors to create a plan to counter declining sales amid its transgender controversy, the source said.

Other ideas floated at the Anheuser-Busch meeting, according to the source, included discounted beer, investments in sports betting, and focusing its marketing on country music, military, first responders and farmers.

Bud Light sales dropped 23.6% versus a year ago during the week ended May 6, which continued its fall from weeks prior of a 23.3% decline for the week ended April 29, a 21.4% decline for the week ended April 22, and a 17% decline for the week ended April 15. Budweiser and Michelob Ultra have seen less significant declines.

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.