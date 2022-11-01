Border Patrol union slams coverage of clash with illegal migrants, calls on Mayorkas to defend agents

A Border Patrol agent union called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to defend the officers who were filmed responding to a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border.

The confrontation unfolded in El Paso Monday when a group of illegal migrants clashed with Customs and Border Patrol officers.

Photos and video captured during the confrontation show a large group of Venezuelan nationals, one carrying a massive flag, being chased back across the Rio Grande.

The Border Patrol Union-National Border Patrol Council put out a statement Tuesday blasting media and lawmakers' response to the incident.

"Where are the leftist politicians who've been putting out commercials showing how tough they are on the border? Have they come out & denounced this attack on BP agents by illegal aliens in El Paso?" the union wrote Tuesday.

"Answer: Hell no. They do the ‘tough on the border’ commercials and then go hide."

Longer video was provided by an activist at the scene. The footage shows Border Patrol agents firing pepper balls at the group of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection says a thrown rock injured one agent and another was assaulted with a flagpole.

The activist who shot the video told Fox News Digital she did see one man throw a rock at Border Patrol.

The Biden administration and Congress did nothing to boost funding for two key border security agencies in the last fiscal year.

Final spending data released by the Treasury Department shows that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which enforces immigration laws at the border and runs the U.S. Border Patrol, received no new funding to deal with the problem, which included a record number of migrant encounters over the course of the year.

In fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, CBP spent $17.8 billion, almost exactly the same as it spent in fiscal 2021.