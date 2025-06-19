Blue state GOP lawmakers urge major healthcare change for illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Colorado congressional Republicans are asking the state to stop allowing illegal immigrants to enroll in the state’s Medicaid program, Health First Colorado.

The program’s availability to those in the country illegally who meet other requirements for coverage started this year, and the Republicans pitched changes in a letter to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday. On Health First Colorado's website, it says, "Don’t let immigration status stop you from applying for health coverage," citing state law.

"Other Democrat-run states like California and Minnesota are beginning to walk back their policies that offer free and subsidized health care to illegal immigrants even without the One Big Beautiful Bill Act being law because they know that these policies are expensive, bad deals for their Medicaid beneficiaries," the letter from representatives Gabe Evans, Jeff Crank and Lauren Boebert states.

"It is disheartening to see Colorado continue to double down and prioritize individuals who are unlawfully present even in the face of adverse impacts on Americans who need Medicaid the most, and we urge you to reverse course," the Republicans added.

As the letter notes, Colorado is one of seven states that offer public healthcare coverage that does not factor in one’s immigration status. California, Minnesota and Illinois are making reforms to their Medicaid offerings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Minnesota and Illinois are ending the availability as part of budget deals, and California is navigating different options, like a possible enrollment freeze, as its legislature hashes out a budget. In California, a recent poll revealed nearly 60% oppose Medicaid for illegal immigrants despite the law going into effect last year.

The lawmakers added that the reconciliation bill includes a provision that will significantly penalize states that provide coverage to illegal immigrants because the Medicaid programs receive both federal and state taxpayer dollars.

"There is a renewed urgency to revise this policy in light of the likely enactment of federal legislation to reduce the Medicaid [Federal Medical Assistance Percentage] for the expansion population from 90% to 80% for sanctuary states who use taxpayer dollars to cover illegal immigrants. As you know, this change would pose significant budgetary challenges to Colorado – but only if the state continues to pursue this policy," the letter states.

A spokesperson for Polis’ office told Fox News Digital in a statement that the reconciliation bill in the U.S. Senate should be completely redone from the House version.

"Governor Polis is disappointed these three lawmakers are trying to gut Medicaid and kick people off private insurance, which would raise insurance costs for everyone who buys commercial insurance because of cost-shifting. Thanks to their votes — which they’re trying to distract from — nearly 400,000 Coloradans would lose health care, which would also raise costs for everyone else," the statement said.

"Governor Polis continues calling on the Senate to start from scratch with this terrible bill, including truly protecting Medicaid and extending critical subsidies for those who purchase plans off the health exchange so Coloradans can afford health care."