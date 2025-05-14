Newsom proposes freeze on allowing adult illegal immigrants to join California's Medicaid program

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is proposing freezing undocumented adult enrollment in full-scope Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, a fact sheet the governor's office provided to Fox News Digital indicates.

The document notes that the proposed freeze would take effect "no sooner than January 1, 2026," and would apply "to new adult applicants over age 19." People would not "be kicked off their health care," according to the document.

It also notes that the Golden State governor is proposing a $100 per month premium for Medi-Cal enrollees 19 and up with "unsatisfactory immigration status," which "refers to people whose immigration status makes them ineligible for federally funded Medicaid, including people with lawful status and the undocumented" — this would take effect Jan. 1, 2027, under the proposal.

The proposed budgetary moves, which would need to clear state legislature, are being partially blamed on President Donald Trump.

"Trump’s pendulum swings on tariffs have slowed the economy and weakened state revenues by a staggering $16 billion," the document declares.

Newsom "refuses to turn his back on hardworking Californians, especially when it comes to their basic health care needs," the release states. "But because of the $16 billion Trump Slump and higher-than-expected health care utilization, the state must take difficult but necessary steps to ensure fiscal stability and preserve the long-term viability of Medi-Cal for all Californians."

Newsom, who has served as governor since early 2019, survived a gubernatorial recall election in 2021.