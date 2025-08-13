Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Bill Clinton ‘prime suspect’ in oversight probe into Epstein case, GOP lawmaker says

'Hopefully we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October,' Comer said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Rep. Comer praises ‘bipartisan vote’ to subpoena Clintons in Epstein probe Video

Rep. Comer praises ‘bipartisan vote’ to subpoena Clintons in Epstein probe

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the House Oversight Committee’s investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein case and former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton is the "prime suspect" in the House Oversight Committee’s probe looking at the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, according to the committee’s chairman Rep. James Comer

"Everybody in America wants to know what went on in Epstein Island, and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee," Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a Monday interview with Newsmax. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Comer's office and received confirmation of his comments to the outlet. 

The House Oversight Committee issued a large batch of deposition subpoenas to those with ties to Epstein Aug. 5 — including the former president and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — to testify before lawmakers.

COMER SUBPOENAS THE CLINTONS, TRUMP'S DOJ IN HOUSE OVERSIGHT'S EPSTEIN PROBE

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said former President Bill Clinton is the "prime suspect" in the House Oversight Committee’s probe looking at the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said former President Bill Clinton is the "prime suspect" in the House Oversight Committee’s probe looking at the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Democrats joined Republicans in voting to move forward issuing the subpoenas. The committee requested Hillary Clinton appear Oct. 9, and Bill Clinton Oct. 14. 

"So, hopefully we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October," Comer told Newsmax. 

Clinton has said he has never visited Epstein’s island. Clinton wrote in his 2024 memoir "Citizen" that he'd never gone to the island and that he wished he'd never even met Epstein in the first place.

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Meanwhile, the case has attracted additional attention after the Department of Justice and the FBI announced in July the agencies would not release new documents from the Epstein sex trafficking case and that their review into Epstein was closed.

HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SUBPOENAING BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON OVER GHISLAINE MAXWELL CONNECTION

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The agencies said at the time that they did not track down a list of sexual predators with connections to Epstein, and determined there were no new people who would face charges.

But that’s at odds with efforts by the Oversight Committee, which also issued a subpoena for all Justice Department documents pertaining to Epstein. The committee also issued subpoenas to former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorneys General Eric Holder, Jeff Sessions and Merrick Garland, among others. 

The Justice Department faces a Tuesday deadline to submit documents related to Epstein, Fox News Digital previously reported.

'NOT GOING AWAY': INSIDE THE EPSTEIN DRAMA THAT'S THROWN HOUSE GOP INTO CHAOS

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President George W. Bush attend the inauguration of then President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.  (Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While Comer acknowledged it would prove challenging to actually get the former president to testify before Congress, he remained optimistic about the odds — given his track record. 

"I’ve never lost a subpoena battle," Comer said Monday. "I’ve been chairman of that committee for a year and a half — this is the most challenging subpoena I’ve ever issued, but what makes this subpoena different is that the Democrats voted with Republicans."

Fox News’ Liz Elkind contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue