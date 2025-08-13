Bill Clinton ‘prime suspect’ in oversight probe into Epstein case, GOP lawmaker says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton is the "prime suspect" in the House Oversight Committee’s probe looking at the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case, according to the committee’s chairman Rep. James Comer.

"Everybody in America wants to know what went on in Epstein Island, and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee," Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a Monday interview with Newsmax.

Fox News Digital reached out to Comer's office and received confirmation of his comments to the outlet.

The House Oversight Committee issued a large batch of deposition subpoenas to those with ties to Epstein Aug. 5 — including the former president and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — to testify before lawmakers.

Democrats joined Republicans in voting to move forward issuing the subpoenas. The committee requested Hillary Clinton appear Oct. 9, and Bill Clinton Oct. 14.

"So, hopefully we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October," Comer told Newsmax.

Clinton has said he has never visited Epstein’s island. Clinton wrote in his 2024 memoir "Citizen" that he'd never gone to the island and that he wished he'd never even met Epstein in the first place.

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the case has attracted additional attention after the Department of Justice and the FBI announced in July the agencies would not release new documents from the Epstein sex trafficking case and that their review into Epstein was closed.

The agencies said at the time that they did not track down a list of sexual predators with connections to Epstein, and determined there were no new people who would face charges.

But that’s at odds with efforts by the Oversight Committee, which also issued a subpoena for all Justice Department documents pertaining to Epstein. The committee also issued subpoenas to former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorneys General Eric Holder, Jeff Sessions and Merrick Garland, among others.

The Justice Department faces a Tuesday deadline to submit documents related to Epstein, Fox News Digital previously reported.

While Comer acknowledged it would prove challenging to actually get the former president to testify before Congress, he remained optimistic about the odds — given his track record.

"I’ve never lost a subpoena battle," Comer said Monday. "I’ve been chairman of that committee for a year and a half — this is the most challenging subpoena I’ve ever issued, but what makes this subpoena different is that the Democrats voted with Republicans."

Fox News’ Liz Elkind contributed to this report.