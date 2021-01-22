GOP Rep. Biggs introduces 'Abortion is Not Health Care Act'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., introduced several pieces of pro-life legislation on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, including one that challenges a prominent argument among Democrats.

The "Abortion is Not Health Care Act" would prevent the Internal Revenue Service from treating out-of-pocket abortion costs as medical expenses, according to Biggs' office.

"This week, we remember and honor all of the lives ended by the heinous practice of abortion," Biggs said in a statement.

"We reflect on these innocent human beings and their God-given potentials extinguished by cruel instruments or medication. We mourn with the families who have experienced great regret over their abortions. We pray for healing for all of the mothers who have chosen the path of abortion for their little ones."

He also introduced a bill that would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges in local hospitals. It seemed unlikely that either bill would pass with a Democratic House of Representatives. In recent years, the Supreme Court has also struck down legislation similar to the one on admitting privileges.

In a resolution introduced by Biggs, he declared: "Women of all ages should have access to comprehensive, convenient, compassionate, life-affirming, high-quality medical services."

Biggs' actions came against the backdrop of a fiery debate over abortion that seemed to intensify on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Friday, some defended abortion access as a human right and form of basic health care.

Others, like March for Life President Jeanne Mancini, disagreed. Live Action President Lila Rose has argued that "abortion is not health care because pregnancy is not a disease, and killing is not healing."