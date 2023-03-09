Biden's budget mentions fentanyl twice, 'queer' 7 times

President Joe Biden's political priorities are on display with his new 2024 budget that mentions "fentanyl" twice and "queer" seven times.

Biden unveiled his new budget proposal ahead of an expected battle with the House GOP, and it is clear which priorities are getting the most attention.

The president's budget mentions "equity" 63 times in the document while "fentanyl" — the synthetic opioid destroying American communities — was only mentioned twice.

WATCH LIVE: BIDEN RELEASES HIS BUDGET, PROPOSED TAX HIKES

The mentions of "equity" vary in scope in the document, ranging from "racial equity" to equity for veterans and in health care.

"On his first day in office, the President signed a sweeping Executive Order directing the entire Federal Government to advance an ambitious equity and racial justice agenda—not as a one-year project, but as part of a sustained commitment to make the promise of America real for every American," the document reads.

"Since then, the Administration has made significant progress advancing equity across the Federal Government, including by releasing a second Executive Order that strengthens its ability to create opportunities for communities and populations that have been historically underserved, and continues to build an America in which all can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential," it continues.

Additionally, while the border saw more than 30 mentions, the term "opioid" was mentioned only four times.

"Queer" was mentioned seven times in the president's budget while "transgender" appeared eight times in the document.

Biden unveiled his several trillion dollar budget in a Thursday speech as the Republicans in the House gear up to push back against the president's agenda.

The president's agenda looks to raise taxes, as well, and would clock in at $6.8 trillion.

Additionally, during his speech, Biden took a shot at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, before saying the former GOP president could be the next man in the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After saying Trump could be the "future president," Biden made the sign of the cross across his chest in a joke.

Biden also took many shots at "MAGA Republicans" during his speech.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday that Biden's budget will cut the federal deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years. While declining to go into specifics, as Biden is set to deliver a major address on his budget tomorrow, Jean-Pierre did say that the budget would propose "tax reforms to ensure the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share while cutting wasteful spending on special interests like Big Oil and Big Pharma."

One of those reforms, which the White House has previously discussed, would be to quadruple the tax on corporate stock buybacks , which the president's team insists won't raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. Another proposal reported to be in Biden's budget is a new 20% minimum tax on people worth more than $100 million.

Fox News Digital's Tyler Olson and Chris Pandolfo contributed reporting.