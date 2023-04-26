Biden's 2024 candidacy set to receive massive $75M boost from Democratic super PAC

Just one day after President Biden and Vice President Harris declared their 2024 re-election campaign, one of the largest Democratic super PACs in the country vowed to spend tens of millions of dollars backing their candidacy.

Priorities USA on Wednesday announced their intent to drop $75 million into backing Biden and Harris in battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The group said in a press release that the money would go toward digital mobilization and persuasion programming, which they hope will have a coattail effect in the states for their competitive Senate races.

"It is essential to remind voters of what's at stake in 2024, and to do so online," Priorities USA executive director Danielle Butterfield told Politico of their plans.

"Issues such as abortion access, protecting our climate, curbing gun control, making health care more affordable and making our economy work for every American will be the centerpieces of this campaign," Butterfield said.

The Biden boost kicked off Wednesday with a six-figure advertising campaign, Politico reported.

Priorities USA, founded in 2011, has positioned itself as one of the leading Democratic super PACs in the country. During the 2020 cycle, the group hauled in around $140 million in contributions, spending nearly all the cash backing Biden and Democrats locked in tight Senate races.

Its top outside donors included Michael Bloomberg, hedge funder Donald Sussman, the Sen. Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC, the dark money Sixteen Thirty Fund and George Soros' Democracy PAC, federal filings show.

Biden enters the 2024 presidential election vastly unpopular among Americans. His approval rating hovers around 42%, according to FiveThirtyEight.