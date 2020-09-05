Devine: Dems have no intention of accepting second Trump term

Democrats are threatening violence if Joe Biden does not defeat President Trump in November, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Saturday.

"If you think that they were sore losers in 2016, you ain't seen anything yet. ... Democrats have no intention of accepting defeat at the ballot box," Devine said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Devine called it "information warfare" to benefit the Biden campaign, citing a Washington Post op-ed by Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks, who says Americans should prepare for war if the election result is anything short of a Biden landslide.

"It's just a variation on the theme ... when [Biden] said if you don't vote for him, you ain't safe," Devine said. "It's pretty despicable, but that is everything you need to know."

The columnist called the op-ed dishonest.

"Because the scenarios they put together show that actually the Democrat proxies in the street are supposedly peaceful protesters, we've heard that before," she said. "And yet the Republicans are supposed to send in a whole bunch of violent agitators, which is exactly the opposite of what's been happening."

The law professor's comments come amid violence in Democrat-run cities and after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and others who attended Trump's Republic National Convention acceptance speech at the White House and afterward were surrounded by angry people.

While Biden himself has condemned rioting and looting, Devine accused Brooks of "pouring gasoline on the fire" at a volatile time in the nation.

"They are being encouraged now by the Democrats to take to the streets by whatever means necessary to make democracy happen, and democracy ... from their point of view is only if Joe Biden wins," she said. "They will not tolerate another Trump win."