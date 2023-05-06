Biden touts 82-year-old age in 2024 as a benefit: 'I know more than the vast majority of people'

President Joe Biden attempted to ease concerns about his age in an interview Friday by framing his 80 years of life experience as a positive rather than a negative.

"Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom," Biden told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Friday when he was asked "why an 82-year-old Biden" would be the "right person for the most important job in the world" in 2024.

"I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office and I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective."

Biden’s comments were heavily criticized by conservatives on social media, specifically his suggestion he knows more than the "vast majority of people."

"Joe Biden is delusional," Steve Guest, Special Advisor for Communications for Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, tweeted.

Others responded more positively to Biden’s comment including Democratic political activist and podcaster Victor Shi who called the president’s response "spot on."

Biden touched on a wide variety of issues in his sitdown with Ruhle including his sagging poll numbers which he suggested was due to "negative" press coverage.

"All they've heard is negative news for three years. Everything is negative," Biden told Ruhle when asked about his low poll numbers.

"I'm not being critical of the press, but you turn on the television — the only way you're gonna get a hit is if there's something negative, you know. You don't — anyway, that's number one."

"But number two, I think we're in a situation where you have much of what we were able to do is going to come into play now," Biden continued. "For example, I met today — I set up what they call a ‘second Cabinet’ within my Cabinet. I have an enforcement group," Biden continued. "They're the ones going out making sure that we're getting the roads built, the highways build and getting the lead pipes out of every neighborhood so people aren't dying or getting very sick. They're the ones who are making sure that people begin to know what's happened and what's happening. It's gonna take time to get this done."

Biden was also asked about a potential looming indictment against his son Hunter from his own Justice Department for tax-and gun-related violations and the president dismissed the suggestion that the situation would negatively impact his presidency.

"My son has done nothing wrong," Biden said. "I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."