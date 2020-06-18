Biden to accept Democratic nomination in person at scaled-back convention in Milwaukee

Joe Biden intends to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination in person at a scaled-back national party convention that will be held in Milwaukee, Wis., in August.

The former vice president’s campaign and a senior Democratic Party official both confirmed to Fox News that Biden will be attendance in Milwaukee for the final night of the four-day convention, which is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 17. They add that major components of the convention, however, will be held online through virtual events.

REPUBLICANS PICK JACKSONVILLE AS SITE FOR CELEBRATORY PARTS OF THEIR CONVENTION AFTER SQUABBLE WITH NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIALS

With the status of large indoor events in question due to serious health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, both the Democratic and Republican Party conventions were in question as the virus spread across the nation.

In April, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pushed back the date of their Milwaukee confab from mid-July to mid-August. And they’ve been mulling a convention with both in-person and virtual elements.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez told Wisconsin reporters last week that “we will not abandon Milwaukee.”

And a Biden campaign aide told FOX6 News in Milwaukee last Friday that the former vice president planned on accepting the nomination in person. CNN reported similar news on Thursday.

While there’s been some drama as the Democrats decide on how they’ll hold their convention amid the pandemic, it’s nothing compared to what the Republicans are experiencing.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The Republican National Committee (RNC) last week chose Jacksonville, Fla., to host celebratory parts of their summer convention, after largely abandoning the city of Charlotte, N.C., over disagreements on coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

Party officials scrambled to find a new convention location after President Trump tweeted two weeks ago that the GOP is “now forced to seek another” location other than Charlotte to host the convention, which is scheduled to start on Aug. 24.

The president and Republican officials were angered after Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, said he wasn’t prepared to guarantee the RNC a full-fledged convention with an arena packed with party officials, delegates and activists due to health concerns. North Carolina is among a number of states that have seen a spike in new coronavirus cases since Memorial Day.