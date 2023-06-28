Biden tells reporters Putin is 'clearly losing the war in Iraq' in latest gaffe: 'Totally lost the plot'

President Biden faced criticism on social media Wednesday over an apparent gaffe, when he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently "losing the war in Iraq."

"It’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq," Biden told a reporter outside the White House on Wednesday when asked "to what extent" Putin has been weakened by recent events in Russia including a reported attempt at a mercenary coup.

"He's losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden added.

Biden’s comment was immediately seized upon by conservatives on social media who labeled the remark the latest in a long series of gaffes made by the president.

"And Biden is clearly losing his war with sanity," Abigail Marone, communications director for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, tweeted.

"Joe Biden has totally lost the plot," the Senate Republicans Twitter account wrote.

Biden made a similar misstep on Tuesday night at a fundraiser, where he referred to the war in "Iraq" rather than Ukraine and did not correct himself.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

