Biden takes aim at MAGA Republicans in Virginia Beach health care speech: 'Different breed of cat'

President Biden said that "MAGA Republicans" are a "different breed of cat" during a speech on Tuesday.

Biden made the comments during a speech discussing affordable health care in Virginia Beach.

"My plan that's in stark contrast is to, not, by the way, there's an awful lot of really good Republicans, but the MAGA Republicans are a different breed of cat. Now, they're not bad or good or just very they're very different. There's kind of like, in my view, sort of two Republican parties. And I've served a long time," Biden said.

Biden used the speech to accuse Republicans of putting health care programs "on the chopping block" ahead of the White House rolling out his budget proposal.

Previously, Biden has claimed that "MAGA Republicans" threaten the country.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic," Biden said during a speech on Sept. 1, 2022. "MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of the law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election."

His comments come as Republicans and Democrats are trying to negotiate spending priorities before a deadline to raise the debt ceiling.

When pressed on Sept. 2, 2022 by Fox News' Peter Doocy, Biden said that Trump supporters aren't a "threat" to the U.S.

During the speech, Biden also said he was "pleased" to see "so many" Republicans stand up when he said "Some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset" during the State of the Union.

"Maybe they found religion on Social Security, Medicare. I sure hope so. All kidding aside. But I believe when I see it," Biiden said of Republicans.

On Tuesday, the White House released a fact-sheet claiming "virtually every Republican budget or fiscal plan over the last decade has included repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and deep cuts to Medicaid."

