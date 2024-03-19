Biden sweeps March 19 Democratic presidential primaries

President Biden swept Democratic presidential primaries in four states on Tuesday.

The Associated Press projected that the president would score victories in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

The victories for Biden come a week after he clinched the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination after sweeping last week's contests.

Hours after Biden became the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump clinched the 2024 GOP nomination, to become the Republicans' presumptive presidential nominee.

Biden and Trump will formally become the major party nominees at the Democratic and Republican national nominating conventions this summer.

The 2024 rematch – which polls indicate most Americans are anything but enthused about – is now firmly in the general election phase.

The president on Tuesday made campaign stops in both Arizona and Nevada, two key general election battlegrounds that were two of the six states that Biden narrowly carried in 2020 over Trump to win the White House.

The general election campaign started earlier than at any point in 20 years - when then-Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts locked up the 2004 Democratic nomination in early March and faced Republican President George W. Bush.

The November showdown between Biden and Trump is the first rematch in the race for the White House since 1956, when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated former Democratic Gov. Adlai Stevenson of Illinois as they faced off a second time.

