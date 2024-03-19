Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Biden sweeps March 19 Democratic presidential primaries

Biden-Trump November showdown is the first presidential election rematch since 1956

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Biden clinches 2024 Democratic presidential nomination Video

Biden clinches 2024 Democratic presidential nomination

Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke reports on President Biden clinching the Democratic presidential nomination on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

President Biden swept Democratic presidential primaries in four states on Tuesday.

The Associated Press projected that the president would score victories in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

The victories for Biden come a week after he clinched the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination after sweeping last week's contests.

WHERE THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACES STAND

President Biden campaigns in Nevada and Arizona - two crucial western battleground states

President Joe Biden speaks at the Washoe Democratic Party Office in Reno, Nev., Tuesday March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Hours after Biden became the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump clinched the 2024 GOP nomination, to become the Republicans' presumptive presidential nominee.

Biden and Trump will formally become the major party nominees at the Democratic and Republican national nominating conventions this summer.

The 2024 rematch – which polls indicate most Americans are anything but enthused about – is now firmly in the general election phase. 

The president on Tuesday made campaign stops in both Arizona and Nevada, two key general election battlegrounds that were two of the six states that Biden narrowly carried in 2020 over Trump to win the White House.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.  (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The general election campaign started earlier than at any point in 20 years - when then-Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts locked up the 2004 Democratic nomination in early March and faced Republican President George W. Bush.

The November showdown between Biden and Trump is the first rematch in the race for the White House since 1956, when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated former Democratic Gov. Adlai Stevenson of Illinois as they faced off a second time.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

