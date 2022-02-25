Biden Supreme Court announcement during Russia-Ukraine war 'extremely inappropriate,' Blackburn says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., slammed President Biden over his Supreme Court nomination announcement timing "just days" after Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine.

Blackburn made the comments on Friday after sources revealed that Biden will nominate D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

"President Biden’s announcement just days after an unprovoked full-scale invasion by Russia is extremely inappropriate," Blackburn said in a statement.

"Once again, Biden is putting the demands of the radical progressive left ahead of what is best for our nation. It is an attempt to hide that for over three months Biden refused to levy sanctions against Russia or send military assistance to Ukraine." Blackburn echoed those remarks on Twitter.

"However, I cannot hold President Biden’s failure to lead our nation against his nominee," she wrote. "I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character."

The Republican senator wrote that a "Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written" and that the Senate "must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda."

The White House declined to comment on Blackburn’s criticism.

"I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court," Biden wrote in a Friday morning tweet confirming his pick. "Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."

Biden will make the announcement on Friday, marking the first Supreme Court pick of his presidency after Breyer, 83, announced his retirement last month.

Conservatives currently dominate the Supreme Court’s makeup with six justices opposite the three liberal justices.

The president’s announcement comes two days after Putin invaded Ukraine leading to the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and Bill Mears contributed reporting.