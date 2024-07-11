Biden says 'anyway' at least 9 times while trailing off in press conference

President Biden held a high-stakes press conference Thursday evening where he doubled down on his earlier pledge to remain in the presidential race while making a few gaffes, including trailing off on his thoughts and using the word "anyway" at least nine times.

"I just got to just pace myself a lot more, pace myself. And the next debate, I'm not going to be traveling in 15 time zones a week before. Anyway, that's what it was about," Biden said after reporters asked him about reports he needs to go to bed earlier in the day.

"That's what it was about. And, by the way, even with that, I love my staff. But they add things. They add things all the time. … I'm catching hell from my wife for that. Anyway," he continued.

Biden said "anyway" at least nine times throughout the roughly 58-minute press conference, according to a transcript of the press event, sparking some on social media to joke about an "anyway drinking game."

DEMS RUSH TO DEFEND BIDEN AMID HIGH STAKES PRESS CONFERENCE: 'VERY STRONG PERFORMANCE'

Fox News’ "Jesse Watters Primetime" aired a compilation of Biden’s repeated use of "anyway," including six of the instances out of the nine found in the press conference’s transcript.

Biden's press conference comes as concerns mount he is not mentally fit to serve another four years in the Oval Office, including 17 elected Democrats calling on the president to bow out of the race as he prepares to square off against former President Trump in November.

TOP DEMOCRAT ON HOUSE INTEL COMMITTEE CALLS ON BIDEN TO SUSPEND CAMPAIGN AFTER NATO PRESS CONFERENCE

"Joe Biden’s record of public service is unrivaled," Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on X after the press conference. "His accomplishments are immense. His legacy as a great president is secure.

BIDEN'S HIGH-STAKES SOLO PRESS CONFERENCE SLAMMED FROM THE RIGHT AS 'ANOTHER DISASTER'

"He must not risk that legacy, those accomplishments and American democracy to soldier on in the face of the horrors promised by Donald Trump."

Conservatives slammed Biden on social media throughout the public event for his handful of gaffes, including holding up a list of reporters he planned to call on and appearing to confuse Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Trump, in addition to repeatedly saying "anyway."

"This NATO press conference with Biden is another disaster. It is inexplicable the people advising this man continue to think that somehow he's not going to humiliate himself and this country. Why do they continue to allow this to happen?" Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce posted to X during the press conference.

Allies of the president, however, considered the press event a success, remarking on social media that Biden's delivery while answering reporters' questions was "strong."

BIDEN STAGES HOUR-LONG PRESS CONFERENCE, TAKES MULTIPLE QUESTIONS IN BID TO ALLAY FEARS OVER MENTAL DECLINE

"This is a very strong performance. Quite frankly. ⁦@POTUS⁩ is putting on a master class in how foreign policy and domestic policy intersect, explaining how crucial American global leadership is to our people here at home. Well done, Mr. President," Democratic strategist Joel Rubin posted on X.

"Tonight Joe Biden offered a lengthy, detailed dive on the major national security issues he’s juggling combined with a comfortable but forceful defense of his view of where this race stands. 50 minutes of Qs. He needed to show up big tonight and he did," former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield posted to X.

The president again addressed concerns about his mental acuity during the presser, defiantly defending his record in office.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: EUROPEAN ALLIES TELL ME I'VE 'GOT TO WIN' IN NOVEMBER

"Am I getting the job done? Can you name me somebody who's got more major pieces of legislation passed in 3½ years, created 2,000 jobs just last week. So, if I slow down, I can't get the job done. That's a sign that I shouldn't be doing it. But there's no indication of that yet ... none," he said.

Biden also addressed whether Harris could serve as president, elaborating that he would not have chosen her as his running mate in 2020 if he thought otherwise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First of all, the way she's handled the issue of freedom of women's bodies to have control over their bodies. Secondly, her ability to handle almost any issue on the board. This was a hell of a prosecutor. She was a first-rate person, and in the Senate, she was really good. I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president. From the very beginning. I made no bones about that. She is qualified to be president. That's why I picked her," he said.

Biden addressed the media as he hosted NATO world leaders for the 75th anniversary of the defensive military alliance this week.