Biden: I'd nominate Obama to Supreme Court 'if he'd take it'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is open to nominating former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, according to reports.

“If he’d take it, yes,” Biden, who is leading national polls for the Democratic presidential nomination, responded to a supporter during a campaign event in Washington, Iowa, over the weekend, The New York Times reports.

The Hill reported that only one president in U.S. history has ever served on the Supreme Court: William Howard Taft. Taft was president from 1909 to 1913, and he was chief justice from 1921 until 1930.

Obama has never publicly expressed interest in the role, but he was known for his résumé in the world of law before becoming president in 2008.

At Harvard Law School, he became the first black American to be named president of the Harvard Law Review in 1990.

He also worked as a civil rights attorney and taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago before going into politics.

Biden, who would be 78 upon becoming president if he wins, has been on a “No Malarkey” bus tour in the state.

While Biden has benefited from a strong national lead and a status of presumed frontrunner, a poor showing in Iowa could damage that standing, and in turn lead to support leaking to other candidates.