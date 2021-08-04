Biden nominates Mark Brzezinski to be ambassador to Poland

President Joe Biden tapped former Obama administration diplomat Mark Brzezinski to be ambassador to Poland, the White House said Wednesday.

Brzezinski has previously served as the first Executive Director of the White House’s Arctic Executive Steering Committee and as the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden between 2011-2015. He later founded Brzezinski Strategies LLC and was Managing Director at Makena Capital Management, focusing his attention on "the growing demand for environmentally and socially responsible investment portfolio."

Brzezinski is the brother of MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski and son of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was a Polish-American diplomat and national security adviser to Jimmy Carter.

In addition to Brzezinski’s nomination, the White House also announced nominations for several foreign policy and national security roles, including ambassador nominations to Togo, Benin and Malawi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elizabeth Anne Noseworthy Fitzsimmons was tapped to be ambassador to Togo; Wesley Shukan was nominated to be ambassador to Benin and David John Young was nominated as ambassador to Malawi.