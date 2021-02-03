Biden open to negotiating terms of $1,400 stimulus checks: Report

President Biden is reportedly open to compromising on the structure of stimulus checks in his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but he is adamant that they will go out.

Biden told House Democrats on Wednesday that he is open to modifying the adjusted gross income thresholds for an additional round of direct payments – but he is holding steadfast to the $1,400 check amounts, according to Politico.

"We can better target the number, I’m okay with that," Biden said on the call, according to the publication. "I am not going to start by breaking a promise to the American people."

In a $600 billion counterproposal, Republicans offered up $1,000 payments targeted to low-income households.

But progressive Democrats have already criticized $1,400 payments – claiming Americans were promised $2,000. However, including the $600 checks approved in December, an additional $1,400 would make eligible households whole at $2,000.

Refining eligibility criteria would be a compromise, since conservatives, as well as Sen. Joe Manchin, W.Va., are wary of the package’s overall price tag.

Manchin is a critical vote whether Democrats intend to move the package forward through the reconciliation process, given the evenly split partisan power balance in the chamber, or through bipartisan negotiations.

Targeting the payments would mean, however, that some individuals who received the $600 checks would not receive additional money.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Biden has publicly said he was open to negotiating the terms of the stimulus checks as laid out in his $1.9 trillion package.

"For example, you know I proposed that we — because it was bipartisan, I thought it would increase the prospects of passage — the additional $1,400 in direct cash payment to folks," Biden said late last month. "Well, there’s legitimate reason for people to say, ‘Do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X-number of dollars or why?’ I’m open to negotiate those things."

Biden added that he picked the terms because he thought them to be "rational and reasonable," while adding it was still a "bit of a moving target."

Biden met with a group of moderate Republicans at the White House on Monday to discuss the terms of an additional relief package.

While Republicans said they were encouraged by the discussions, the White House said after the meeting that Biden was not prepared to compromise on a package that "fails to meet the moment."