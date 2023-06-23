Expand / Collapse search
Biden-Modi star-studded state dinner draws elite guests like M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren, Tim Cook

White House state dinner brings together politicians, tech CEOs, designers, and artists to celebrate US-India relations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Biden-Modi state dinner draws M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren, Tim Cook, Billie Jean King

Biden-Modi state dinner draws M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren, Tim Cook, Billie Jean King

The White House hosted a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing big names like M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren, Tim Cook and Billie Jean King. (AP)

President Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday night, bringing together an all-star cast of celebrities, business leaders, and politicians.

The opulent state dinner was a celebration of US-India relations, an international partnership that the Biden administration sees as key to future global security.

"It’s going to be one of the most important relationships in the next century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the press. "And India, and the West, if we come together, it’s a great bulwark against some of the things the Chinese are doing."

HUNTER BIDEN INVITED TO WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER 2 DAYS AFTER NEWS OF PLEA AGREEMENT ON FEDERAL TAX CHARGES

Biden Modi

President Biden, left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, toast during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 22, 2023.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was also in attendance, telling the press, "I look forward to taking my daughter-in-law for the very first time to the White House."

"Every state dinner I brought another member of my family," he added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance, as well as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Biden-Modi state dinner guests include M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren, Tim Cook

M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren and Tim Cook arrive for a White House state dinner Thursday, June 23, 2023. (Getty Images)

BIDEN COURTS MODI AS CHINA, RUSSIA TIES PUT INDIA'S ALLEGIANCE IN PLAY: 'GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY'

Tim Cook White House

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today.  (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The president's son, Hunter Biden, attended the event just days after the 53-year-old's agreement to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax became public. 

When asked about his son by a reporter Tuesday, the President Biden said: "I'm very proud of my son." He also gave a thumbs up after a reporter asked a similar question on Thursday. 

American fashion legend Ralph Lauren, who designed first lady Jill Biden's gown for the evening, arrived in a tuxedo and New Balance sneakers.

AOC, PROGRESSIVES TO BOYCOTT INDIAN PM MODI'S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS, SAY IT'S 'SHAMEFUL' TO LET HIM SPEAK

Ralph Lauren White House State Dinner

Ralph Lauren, chairman of Ralph Lauren Corp., left, and Ricky Lauren arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit at the White House today.  (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Additional notable guests Thursday night included the president’s daughter Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden, Huma Abedin, Billie Jean King, and film director M. Night Shyamalan

At one point in the evening, Modi quipped about his previous meetings with President Biden during a period of fasting.

"I remember you were asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and you were quite concerned about it," Modi said. 

McCarthy White House Dinner

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, during a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He continued, "Well today, I’m making up for it. All that you desired at that time with so much affection is being fulfilled today."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

