Biden hauls in big bucks for Democrats on west coast swing ahead of likely 2024 re-election launch

President Biden holds back-to-back fundraisers for Democratic National Committee, another signal of pending re-election campaign

Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Ahead of a likely 2024 re-election campaign launch in the coming months, President Biden is raising big bucks for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The president will headline a DNC fundraiser on Tuesday night in Las Vegas amid a three-day policy and political swing through Nevada and California.

The fundraiser will be the fourth Biden’s headlined for the DNC so far this year, and it is the second in a day. The president was the main attraction at a fundraiser Monday night in Rancho Santa Fe, California, an upscale community north of San Diego. Roughly $1 million was raised at the function, which included 40 attendees with the proceeds going to the DNC and the national party committee’s Grassroots Victory Fund.

"With your help, you’re going to allow me to be in the game and the DNC to be in the game," Biden told the audience, according to a read out of his remarks from the White House.

HINTING AT 2024 RE-ELECTION, BIDEN TELLS DEMOCRATS ‘WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED'

President Biden, left, arrives on Marine One Monday, March 13, 2023, in Del Mar, California, as he heads to a fundraiser.

President Biden, left, arrives on Marine One Monday, March 13, 2023, in Del Mar, California, as he heads to a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ahead of the Monday night fundraiser, the president took an aggressive step to counter China’s growing military threat in the Asia-Pacific region. Standing in front of U.S. Navy nuclear submarine at a naval base in San Diego, Biden met with his British and Australian counterparts and formally announced plans to develop and deploy nuclear-powered attack submarines with Australia.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING REMAINS UNDERWATER, BELOW MOST OF HIS RECENT PREDECESSORS

On Tuesday, Biden will discuss efforts to reduce gun violence in a speech in Monterey Park, California, the site of a recent mass shooting. On Wednesday morning, before heading back to Washington, the president will discuss his plan to lower prescription drug costs, at an event in Las Vegas.

President Biden attends a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego Monday March 13, 2023, as part of AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the U.K., and the U.S.

President Biden attends a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego Monday March 13, 2023, as part of AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

The trip to California and Nevada, and the back-to-back fundraisers, come as the president gears up to run for re-election. 

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Biden has repeatedly said that he intends to seek a second term in the White House, but he has yet to make any formal announcements. However, the president hinted towards a re-election campaign during a speech early last month to party leaders and activists at the DNC’s winter meeting, which was held this year in Philadelphia.

"We’re just getting started," Biden told a boisterous crowd. "I intend to get… more done."

President Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.

President Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"Let me ask you a simple question – are you with me?" the president asked the crowd. The question instantly elicited cheers and loud chants of "four more years."

An adviser in the president’s wider political orbit described the speech as an early "soft launch" ahead of a formal re-election campaign announcement.

While no major Democrats are expected to primary challenge the president, best-selling author and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson earlier this month launched her second straight long shot bid for the party’s presidential nomination.

