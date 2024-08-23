Biden-Harris admin launched new illegal migrant 'amnesty' while DNC was underway: Critics

The Biden-Harris administration kicked off what critics call an amnesty program for illegal immigrants during the week of the Democratic National Convention.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services calls it "Keeping Families Together," which will make an estimated 500,000 noncitizen spouses and another 50,000 noncitizen stepchildren of U.S. citizens eligible for parole.

The agency specifies, "Noncitizens who are present in the United States without admission or parole may be considered for parole in place under this process." Admission means being legally authorized to be in the country with a green card, visa or other reasons.

"This is a massive amnesty that Congress never authorized," Andrew Arthur, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN ADMIN SUED BY 16 STATES OVER PAROLE PUSH FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH US SPOUSES

"Under a Harris-Walz administration, everybody in the country illegally could eventually be eligible for a process like this," added Arthur, a former immigration judge. "It would hold Republicans' feet to the fire to undo it thereafter, but as we’ve seen with DACA, administrative amnesties are difficult to undo."

DACA, an acronym for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, was a 2012 executive action by President Barack Obama’s administration, giving legal status to the children of illegal immigrants.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for the new "Keeping Families Together" program, the spouse must have been physically in the United States for 10 years "without admission or parole;" "have no disqualifying criminal history and otherwise not deemed to be a threat to public safety, national security, or border security;" and undergo background checks.

BORDER PATROL MOBILE APP FOR MIGRANTS SEEKING ENTRY FACES SCRUTINY FOR ITS LACK OF VETTING, SECURITY

Noncitizen stepchildren of U.S. citizens must have been under the age of 21 since last June, when the executive action was first announced; have a noncitizen parent married to a U.S. citizen before June; and have no disqualifying criminal history.

However, even the criminal history portion of the policy has a caveat. The USCIS added that an applicant with a criminal record can become eligible by "demonstrating positive factors that can be considered in overcoming this presumption and showing that they warrant a favorable exercise of discretion."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, illegal immigrants in the middle of removal proceedings could still get parole under the process, according to the USCIS website.

"If you have a final unexecuted removal order, non-disqualifying criminal history, or other derogatory information in your case, you may provide additional documentation that you believe demonstrates your parole is warranted based on a significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons, and that you merit a favorable exercise of discretion," the USCIS says.