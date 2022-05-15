Biden says he, first lady are ‘praying’ for victims in Buffalo shooting; condemns possible hate crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden late Saturday called the Buffalo, New York, shooting that left at least 10 people dead and 3 wounded earlier in the day, "senseless" and condemned "hate-fueled domestic terrorism," noting that the shooter’s motivation is still being investigated.

"Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting," the president said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo."

NEW YORK POLICE SAY THAT 13 PEOPLE SHOT, 10 DEAD, DURING ‘MASS SHOOTING’ AT BUFFALO GROCERY STORE

Biden said that while the motivation for the shooting isn’t totally clear, "we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America."

ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND SAYS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING ‘AS A HATE CRIME’

The Justice Department said Saturday the shooting, which happened at a supermarket, is being investigated as a "racially-motivated" hate crime and the shooting allegedly said in previous online writings that he was motivated by the New Zealand shooter who killed dozens of Muslim worshippers in 2019, according to the New York Daily News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eleven of the victims were Black and two were White.