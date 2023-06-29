Biden to give first TV interview since May in NYC as he preps for 2024 race

President Biden will appear on MSNBC Thursday for his first television interview since May.

Nicolle Wallace will interview the president in New York City in what will be his 40th interview given as president, according to data from former CBS correspondent Mark Knoller. His last interview was on May 5, again on MSNBC, with Stephanie Ruhl.

The interview comes amid a tight schedule for Biden this week as he ramps up his re-election campaign. After his interview, Biden will attend a campaign reception in New York City — his third such event of the week, all in different states.

The president delivered a lengthy speech Wednesday on "Bidenomics" that touted his "middle out and the bottom up" approach to the economy.

The media appearance in New York comes on what is likely the last week of the Supreme Court’s 2023 term. On Thursday, the court released a 6-3 decision that determined the use of race as a factor in college admissions as a violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause.

Biden condemned the Supreme Court decision in a speech Friday at the White House before his departure to New York City, saying it came from "not a normal court."

"Today, the court once again walked away from decades of precedent," Biden said. "I strongly, strongly disagree with the court’s decision."

The president said he will further explain his opposition in his upcoming interview.

Biden as president averages roughly one interview every three weeks, according to data provided by Knoller, who has served for decades as an encyclopedia of White House knowledge.

The New York Times reported in April that since President Coolidge took office, only Presidents Nixon and Reagan held as few news conferences on an annual basis as Biden. The Times tallied 54 press conferences by Biden in his first two years as president, while former President Trump had 202 during the first two years, and President Obama had 275.