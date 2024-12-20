Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden considers commuting the sentences of federal death row inmates: report

A decision from President Biden on the commutation of death row inmates could come by Christmas

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
As President Biden's term comes to an end, he is reportedly considering commuting the sentences of most, if not all, of the 40 men on the federal government’s death row.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the move would frustrate President-elect Trump's plan to streamline executions as he takes office in January.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who oversees federal prisons, recommended that Biden commute all but a handful of egregious sentences, the sources said.

The outlet reported that possible exceptions could include Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the 2013 Boston Marathon bomber who killed three and wounded more than 250; Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people in the 2018 attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; and Dylann Roof, who in 2015 killed nine at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Joe Biden

President Biden speaks about his administration's economic playbook and the future of the American economy at the Brookings Institution in Washington Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
    Image 1 of 3

    Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the Boston Marathon bombing attack April 15, 2013, that killed three people and injured more than 260, is pictured in this photograph released by the FBI April 19, 2013.  (FBI via AP, File)

  • Robert Bowers Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
    Image 2 of 3

    Robert Bowers, 50, the truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation's deadliest attack on Jewish people. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation/Matt Rourke/AP)

  • Dylann Roof
    Image 3 of 3

    In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C.  (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Those who could see their death sentences commuted to life in prison include an ex-Marine who killed two young girls and later a female naval officer, a Las Vegas man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, a Chicago podiatrist who fatally shot a patient to keep her from testifying in a Medicare fraud investigation and two men convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that resulted in the killings of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

The move came after Biden, a lifelong Catholic, spoke with Pope Francis Thursday. In his weekly prayer, Pope Francis asked for the commutation of America’s condemned inmates.

A decision from the president could come by Christmas, some of sources said. The outlet noted that the biggest question is the scope of the commutation of the death row inmates.

Biden at event

President Biden speaks at a podium (AP )

Biden is the first president to openly oppose capital punishment, and his 2020 campaign website declared he would "work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example."

In January 2021, Biden initially considered an executive order, sources familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, but the White House did not issue one.

Six months into the administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a moratorium on federal capital punishment to study it further. The narrow action has meant there have been no federal executions under Biden.

