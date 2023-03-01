Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden extends 'national emergency' due to 'extraordinary threat' Russia's actions against Ukraine pose to US

Order initially signed in 2014 but expanded over years leading up to Russian invasion

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
President Joe Biden issued a continuation Wednesday of a previous executive order that declared a "national emergency" in the U.S. related to the year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Executive Order 13660 was initially signed by former President Barack Obama in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, but it was expanded over the years with additional executive orders as the conflict between the two states intensified and culminated in the invasion launched by Russia last year.

The orders include certain sanctions related to Russia's actions in Ukraine with respect to U.S. interests.

FINLAND BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF RUSSIA BORDER FENCE

President Joe Biden speaks during an anniversary ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

President Joe Biden speaks during an anniversary ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Chris Kleponis / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In February 2022, just days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Biden issued another executive order that expanded the "national emergency" scope of the previous orders that were set to expire on March 6. The continuation Biden issued Wednesday will extend the orders for an additional year.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the White House wrote in a press release announcing the continuation.

PRESIDENTS OF CHINA, BELARUS URGE CEASE-FIRE, NEGOTIATIONS TO SETTLE UKRAINE CONFLICT

A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 6, 2022.

A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 6, 2022. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660, which was expanded in scope in Executive Order 13661, Executive Order 13662, and Executive Order 14065, and under which additional steps were taken in Executive Order 13685 and Executive Order 13849, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2023," he wrote.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," he added.

A man walks past an apartment building that was damaged by a missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine.

A man walks past an apartment building that was damaged by a missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco / File)

The continuation comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks, with Russian forces, which occupy much of the eastern and southern portions of Ukraine, attempting to advance at multiple points along hundreds of miles of the front line.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

