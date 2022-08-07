Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden to end isolation at White House after second consecutive negative COVID test

President Biden's negative test means he will return to public engagement and travel

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will end isolation at the White House after a second negative COVID-19 test on Sunday. 

In a memo for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing "was negative for a second consecutive day." 

"He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," the memo added Sunday.

Biden was photographed leaving the White House on Sunday to board Marine One. 

BIDEN'S FAILED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL LET TALIBAN TURN NATION INTO A TERRORIST STATE 

President Biden responds to reporters questions as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. 

President Biden responds to reporters questions as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"I’m feeling great," Biden said before boarding, according to The Associated Press. 

The Bidens were expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach, a popular vacation destination.

President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. ( AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

On Saturday, O’Connor said the president "continues to feel very well" in announcing his first negative test since Biden's rebound positivity last Saturday. 

The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21, when the White House said he began Paxlovid. Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. 

According to his doctor, Biden's vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

President Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

President Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. ( AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After isolating for several days, Biden tested negative on July 26 and July 27, when he gave a speech in the Rose Garden, telling Americans they can "live without fear" of the virus if they get booster shots, test themselves for the virus if they become sick and seek out treatments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Biden caught a rebound case of COVID-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again. He occasionally gave speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al-Qaida leader or a strong jobs report. He continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result. 

While the president was isolating in the White House residence, the first lady remained in Delaware.

The Bidens are scheduled to visit Kentucky on Monday to view flood damage and meet with families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics