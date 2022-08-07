Biden to end isolation at White House after second consecutive negative COVID test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will end isolation at the White House after a second negative COVID-19 test on Sunday.

In a memo for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing "was negative for a second consecutive day."

"He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," the memo added Sunday.

Biden was photographed leaving the White House on Sunday to board Marine One.

"I’m feeling great," Biden said before boarding, according to The Associated Press.

The Bidens were expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach, a popular vacation destination.

On Saturday, O’Connor said the president "continues to feel very well" in announcing his first negative test since Biden's rebound positivity last Saturday.

The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21, when the White House said he began Paxlovid. Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

According to his doctor, Biden's vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

After isolating for several days, Biden tested negative on July 26 and July 27, when he gave a speech in the Rose Garden, telling Americans they can "live without fear" of the virus if they get booster shots, test themselves for the virus if they become sick and seek out treatments.

But Biden caught a rebound case of COVID-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again. He occasionally gave speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al-Qaida leader or a strong jobs report. He continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result.

While the president was isolating in the White House residence, the first lady remained in Delaware.

The Bidens are scheduled to visit Kentucky on Monday to view flood damage and meet with families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.