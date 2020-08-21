Donald Trump Jr. slams Biden for refusing to answer questions: 'Do an interview with a real journalist'

President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. slammed Democratic nominee Joe Biden as a "50-year swamp creature" who "managed to read a speech on a teleprompter" Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

"[Biden] refuses to answer questions from the American people or journalists, he's been hiding in a basement but now he's gonna also change things," the executive vice president of The Trump Organization said. "I really don't think anyone believes that."

"If he can read a speech on a teleprompter, you would think he would be able to get in front of the American people, you would think he would be able to do an interview with a real journalist where they're not giving him prescripted answers," Trump said. "But he can't."

Trump added that Biden "hasn't done anything to deserve inspiration through a very long and swampy career."

The president's son took a swipe at the former vice president's son Hunter Biden, whom he has offered to debate.

"He didn't talk much about Hunter strangely enough," he said. "Hunter Biden took $1.5 billion from the Chinese government. To the average person in a fund, just so you're aware, that's $30 million a year in fees ... annual. You think Joe's going to get tough on China now?"

He said Biden was involved in all the deals the president has had to fix.

"Donald Trump's the first guy to stand up to those people. He's the first guy to actually get deals done, whether it be with China, whether it be a peace deal in the Middle East," he said. "Where's Joe Biden been? ... He was in control for eight years with Barack Obama. Why didn't they do any of these things?"

Trump told host Laura Ingraham he thinks Biden will try to get out of the debates with the president however he can.