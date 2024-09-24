Biden defends withdrawing from Afghanistan, dropping re-election bid in last UN address as president

NEW YORK CITY — President Biden, in his final address to the United Nation's General Assembly, warned that the world is at an "inflection point," while defending his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and his move to suspend his re-election campaign.

Biden delivered his fourth and final speech to the assembly as President of the United States on Tuesday, addressing leaders and representatives from 134 countries around the globe.

"Today is the fourth time I’ve had the great honor of speaking to this assembly as President of the United States," Biden said Tuesday morning. "It’ll be my last."

Biden reflected on the global order when he was first elected as a U.S. senator in 1972, saying the world was at "an inflection point" and a "moment of tension and uncertainty."

BIDEN ADDRESSES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR LAST TIME AS DICTATORS, DESPOTS COME TO NEW YORK

"The world was divided by the Cold War; the Middle East was headed toward war; America was at war in Vietnam at that point — the longest war in America’s history," Biden said. "Our country was divided and angry, and there were questions about our staying power and our future. But even then, I entered public life not out of despair, but out of optimism."

Biden said when he was elected president, the world was in "another moment of crisis and uncertainty," referring to the ongoing U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

"We were attacked on 9/11 by Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. We brought him justice. Then I came to the presidency in another moment of crisis and uncertainty," Biden said. "I believed America had to look forward — new challenges, new threats, new opportunities were in front of us."

Biden said he needed to put the United States "in a position to see the threats, to deal with the challenges, and to seize the opportunities as well."

"We needed to end the war that began on 9/11," Biden said. "I came to office as president, with Afghanistan to replace Vietnam as America's longest war."

"I was determined to end it," he said. "And I did."

Biden said it was a "hard decision but the right decision."

"Four American presidents had faced that decision, but I was determined not to leave it to a fifth," Biden said, while acknowledging the decision was "accompanied by tragedy," as 13 U.S. service members lost their lives, along with hundreds of Afghan civilians in a suicide bombing outside of Kabul Airport during the withdrawal.

But under the Biden-Harris administration, officials have sought diplomacy amid global instability and fears of a growing war in the Middle East, especially following its botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the years-long Russia-Ukraine war, the growing threat from Iran’s nuclear development, increased aggression from China, and a crisis at the U.S. southern border.

"I truly believe we’re at another inflection point in world history, where the choices we make today will determine our future for decades to come," Biden said Tuesday. "We stand behind the principles that unite us; we stand firm against aggression; we end the conflicts that are raging today. We take on global challenges like climate change, hunger and disease."

Also under his administration, in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

"The good news is Putin's war has failed," Biden said, while adding though, that the world "cannot grow weary" and "cannot look away" or "let up on our support for Ukraine."

As for increasing aggression in China, Biden said there is a need to continue to "responsibly manage the competition with China so it does not veer into conflict."

Biden stressed that he is working to "bring a greater measure of peace and stability to the Middle East."

"The world must not flinch from the horrors of October 7th – any country would have the right responsibility to ensure that such attack can never happen again," Biden said, referring to Hamas' brutal terror attack in Israel. "Thousands of armed Hamas terrorists invaded a sovereign state, slaughtering and massacring more than 1200 people, including 46 Americans in their homes and at a music festival, the despicable acts of sexual violence, 250 innocents taken hostage."

Biden said he has met with the families of those hostages.

"I grieve with them," he said. "They’re going through hell."

UN CHIEF DEFENDS UNRWA, SAYS ONLY 'A FEW ELEMENTS' PARTICIPATED IN OCT 7

But Biden said, "Innocent civilians in Gaza are also going through hell."

Biden pointed to the ceasefire and hostage deal his administration has worked on with Qatar and Egypt.

"Now it is time for the parties to finalize terms, bring the hostages home, secure Israel and Gaza free of Hamas’ grip, ease the suffering in Gaza and end this war," he said.

Biden stressed that his administration has been "determined to prevent a wider war that engulfs the entire region."

"A full scale war is not in anyone’s interest," he said. "Even as the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible."

"In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security," Biden continued, so that "the residents from both countries return to their homes."

"That’s what we’re working tirelessly to achieve," Biden said.

But as for the war in Gaza, Biden, notably, did not mention rising antisemitism in the United States and around the globe since the Oct. 7 attacks, but instead, discussed the "rise of violence against innocent Palestinians on the West Bank."

Biden said the world needs to work towards "a two-state solution where the world—where Israel enjoys security and peace and full recognition and normalize relations with all its neighbors; and with Palestinians, living securely with dignity and self-determination in a state of their own."

Meanwhile, Biden declared the need to continue to ensure Iran will "never obtain a nuclear weapon."

As he closed his, likely, final address to the world, Biden said he and world leaders "must never forget who we're here to represent--We the people."

UN'S 'PACT FOR THE FUTURE' FULL OF EMPTY PROMISES, WILL BE 'CUDGEL' TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES, EXPERT WARNS

"These are the first words of our Constitution. The very idea of America. They inspired the opening words of the UN charter. I made the preservation of democracy the central cause of my presidency," Biden said.

Biden explained his decision to suspend his 2024 re-election campaign, calling it a "difficult decision."

"Being president has been the honor of my life. There is so much more I want to get done," Biden said, but urged world leaders not to forget that "some things are more important than staying in power."

"It's your people. It is your people that matter most," Biden said. "We are here to serve the people, not the other way around, because the future will be won by those who unleash the full potential of their people to breathe free, to think freely, to innovate, to educate, to live in love openly without fear."

He added: "That's the soul of democracy. It does not belong to any one country. I've seen it all around the world."

Biden stressed the "remarkable the power of ‘We the people.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It makes me more optimistic about the future than I've ever been since I was first elected to the United States Senate in 1972. Every age faces challenges," Biden said. "I saw it as a young man. I see it today. But we are stronger than we think. We're stronger together than alone."

He added: "My fellow leaders, there's nothing that's beyond our capacity. If we work together, let's work together."