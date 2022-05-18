Biden's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, cancels overseas trip with first lady

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be traveling with First Lady Jill Biden on an upcoming overseas trip.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News that Ashley Biden is not considered a close contact to President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden, according to the CDC guidelines.

Ashley Biden was scheduled to travel with Jill Biden during her trip to Romania and Slovakia starting May 5, but was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, preventing her from going on that trip as well.

A White House spokesperson said at the time that the decision came at the recommendation from Ashley Biden's physician "out of an abundance of caution."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's press conference that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have not seen Ashley Biden in "about a week."

Fox News' Erin McEwan contributed to this report.