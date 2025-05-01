Joe and Jill Biden run to friendly show for first post-White House interview. Yes, it's 'The View'

Former President Joe Biden chose a friendly venue for his first interview since leaving the White House: ABC's "The View."

The show announced Thursday that Biden and former first lady Jill Biden will appear on the program on May 8 for their first media appearance since leaving the White House in January.

"We'll ask about his legacy, accomplishments, regrets, and, of course, the current political landscape," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

The ABC show could prove to be a soft landing spot for the Bidens. The six hosts of the show all opposed President Donald Trump in 2024, with several of them openly rooting for Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Biden appeared on the show in 2019 for his first interview after launching his 2020 election bid and is known to be fond of the program, which has given him cozy receptions over the years.

He also appeared on "The View" last September, where he said he was confident he would have beaten Trump again if he'd remained in the contest.

Liberal co-host Ana Navarro, a strong Biden supporter, hosted a 2020 Florida event for him and served as the host of the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She was also one of many liberal media figures who countered concerns about Biden's age and mental abilities before 2024.

When Harris appeared on the show in 2024, she was introduced by Goldberg as the "next President of the United States."

The show did end up being a stumbling block for Harris in 2024, however. Asked by supporter and co-host Sunny Hostin what she would have done differently from Biden during his first term, Harris memorably blundered by saying nothing came to mind.

The moment became fodder for Trump's campaign to show Harris would be more of the same as the unpopular Biden, whose poor approval ratings in combination with concerns about his mental cognition contributed to Democrats pushing him out of the race.

The Bidens are appearing jointly in the midst of a series of books that have been, or are about to be, released, showing the White House worked to conceal his mental decline while he was in office. On Saturday, Axios reporter Alex Thompson said at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that the press "missed a lot of this story."