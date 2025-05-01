Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The View

Joe and Jill Biden run to friendly show for first post-White House interview. Yes, it's 'The View'

The talk show hosts will ask about Biden's accomplishments as well as regrets

By David Rutz Fox News
Published
close
President Biden says he didn't 'sense' reluctance from Democrats, insists he would have beat Trump Video

President Biden says he didn't 'sense' reluctance from Democrats, insists he would have beat Trump

President Biden told the co-hosts of "The View" that he didn't sense an "overwhelming reluctance" from Democrats about his re-election effort and said he was "confident" he could have beat Donald Trump.

Former President Joe Biden chose a friendly venue for his first interview since leaving the White House: ABC's "The View."

The show announced Thursday that Biden and former first lady Jill Biden will appear on the program on May 8 for their first media appearance since leaving the White House in January.

"We'll ask about his legacy, accomplishments, regrets, and, of course, the current political landscape," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

The ABC show could prove to be a soft landing spot for the Bidens. The six hosts of the show all opposed President Donald Trump in 2024, with several of them openly rooting for Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee. 

ANNOYED WHOOPI GOLDBERG HAS TO PROMOTE ABC'S TRUMP INTERVIEW ON 'THE VIEW'

Biden on The View

Then-President Biden on "The View" on Sept. 25, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden appeared on the show in 2019 for his first interview after launching his 2020 election bid and is known to be fond of the program, which has given him cozy receptions over the years. 

He also appeared on "The View" last September, where he said he was confident he would have beaten Trump again if he'd remained in the contest.

Liberal co-host Ana Navarro, a strong Biden supporter, hosted a 2020 Florida event for him and served as the host of the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She was also one of many liberal media figures who countered concerns about Biden's age and mental abilities before 2024.

When Harris appeared on the show in 2024, she was introduced by Goldberg as the "next President of the United States." 

WHITE HOUSE REPORTERS RESPOND AFTER BEING CALLED OUT FOR WEAK COVERAGE OF BIDEN'S DECLINE AT WHCD

President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. 

President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The show did end up being a stumbling block for Harris in 2024, however. Asked by supporter and co-host Sunny Hostin what she would have done differently from Biden during his first term, Harris memorably blundered by saying nothing came to mind.

The moment became fodder for Trump's campaign to show Harris would be more of the same as the unpopular Biden, whose poor approval ratings in combination with concerns about his mental cognition contributed to Democrats pushing him out of the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bidens are appearing jointly in the midst of a series of books that have been, or are about to be, released, showing the White House worked to conceal his mental decline while he was in office. On Saturday, Axios reporter Alex Thompson said at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that the press "missed a lot of this story."

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.