Biden continues to bleed liberal support to RFK Jr, Marianne Williamson in 2024 Dem-on-Dem showdown

President Biden continues to bleed Democratic support as two rivals in his party push forward into 2024.

The president announced his re-election ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, officially jumping into the 2024 race after months of saying he intended to run again.

But according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday, Biden has two Democratic opponents who are growing in strength: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson.

According to a Fox News poll, Kennedy and Williamson carry a combined 28% of the blue vote.

Kennedy carried 19% while Williamson had 9%. Like Kennedy, Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has seen her polling numbers grow.

Biden is sitting in on a solid lead with 62% support from Democrats, according to the poll, but the news is far from welcome.

According to a Suffolk/USA Today poll last week, Biden’s support among Democrats sat at 67%, having lost 14% of his support to Kennedy at his launch.

Williamson, a spiritual adviser by trade, carried 5% of the vote while 13% were undecided.

A five-point shift away from Biden and rising support among Democrats for Kennedy and Williamson show the president is bleeding support from his own party.

Biden probably isn’t too worried, however – the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is supporting the president’s re-election ticket and is not planning to hold primary debates.

The DNC was not spared from Democrat criticism, though. Williamson and others decried the lack of debates , although it is common for the party in power to avoid primary elections when in control of the White House.

Both Williamson and Kennedy have also made New Hampshire a key target of their race since the DNC changed the order of primaries. The national party bumped New Hampshire from the lead-off primary spot, but the state will likely hold an unsanctioned primary on its preferred date – meaning Biden may not even appear on the primary ballot in that contest.