Biden claims 'Democratic Party is back' after election, says late son 'should have been the president, not me'

Former President Joe Biden told Nebraska Democrats on Friday that their party "is back" after a series of sweeping election wins last week and also accused President Donald Trump of destroying the Constitution and cutting health care and food assistance for millions of Americans.

Biden, 82, speaking at the Nebraska Democratic Party’s "Ben Nelson Gala" in Omaha, also urged Republicans to end the ongoing government shutdown and said his late son, Beau Biden, should have been president, not himself.

"The Democratic Party is back. That's not hyperbole," Biden said. "Did you see the election results?"

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., won gubernatorial races in their respective states, while Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani scored a stunning victory to become New York City’s next mayor. The wins came a year after former Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a stinging defeat to Trump.

Harris was propelled to the top of the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket after Biden backed out of the race following a blistering debate performance against Trump.

"Well, the American people are sending a message, a message to Trump and to his crowd," Biden said, accusing the president of trampling on democracy and working for the rich.

"I just want you to know you work for us, Mr. President. We don't work for you," Biden said. "You work for us, not just billionaires and millionaires. You know, this is democracy. And the fact of the matter is that there are no kings in democracies. None. None. But you act in a way that embarrasses the nation."

Biden said Trump and the GOP were cutting health care programs and driving up costs, adding that more than 300 rural hospitals in America, including two in Nebraska, are expected to shut down.

"Folks, I've never said this my whole career. I think it's immoral. It's un-American. It's flat-out wrong," Biden said.

Biden, who had a bandage on his head, referred to his own battle with cancer and praised the health care workers who have been treating him. He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer earlier this year.

"I know what cancer research means. Cancer. It’s every family. It hit my family hard, just as so many of yours," Biden said. "When the love of my life, my oldest son, the attorney general of the state of Delaware, who should have been the president, not me, volunteered to go to Iraq for a year, didn’t have to, came back with stage four glioblastoma because he lived in a burn pit just like those guys did on 9/11, and he died."

Biden also took aim at Trump’s plans to build a new ballroom at the White House after bulldozing the East Wing, calling it "the perfect symbol of his presidency."

"When I left the presidency, President Trump was going to take a wrecking ball to the country, but I had no idea it would be an actual wrecking ball," Biden said. "Anyone see what he's done to the East Wing of the people’s house? Trump has taken a wrecking ball not only to the people’s house, but to the Constitution, to the rule of law, to our very democracy."

He also accused Trump of "deliberately making hunger worse" and claimed "one in five children go to bed hungry every night."

He mocked Trump for holding a "Great Gatsby" themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago while cutting food aid for millions, saying it showed "who he is."

"On Friday, everyone dressed up like the rich folks they are from the Roaring Twenties and on Saturday he cut assistance to 40 million Americans," Biden said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.