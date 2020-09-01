Biden-Harris campaign releases 'Animal Crossing' yard signs in digital push to young voters

The Biden-Harris campaign is stepping up its digital outreach to younger voters ahead of the November presidential election with new yard signs available to players of the hit Nintendo video game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands," Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, told FOX News in a statement.

"Since today marks the start of fall in the game and the leaves start to change color, we are introducing a staple for the season: Team Joe yard signs. As we enter the final campaign stretch toward November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together."

The campaign has released four sign designs for players to download that they can place around their virtual island homes, including the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, the “Joe” Pride logo, and an image of aviator sunglasses shaded in red, white, and blue.

Players will be able to access the designs in-game by scanning the design QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app.

"This is just the start of how we plan to engage players ahead of November as we’re already looking forward to rolling out more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms,” Tom added.

Some users have taken to social media to complain about the campaign's latest tactic, arguing that they just want health care, affordable education and transparency and accountability from the DNC.

A political campaign reaching out to voters through mobile apps is not entirely unheard of.

Back in 2016, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign held an event at a Pokestop in Ohio, where Pokemon Go players could collect a free item within the game.

Clinton mentioned the app during a campaign rally, saying "I don't know who created Pokemon Go, but I'd try to figure out how to get them to have Pokemon go to the polls."

The Trump 2020 Campaign also put out an ad against Clinton at the time that utilized the game.

"Often found lying to the American people, rigging the system, and sharing TOP SECRET emails," the advertisment read. "Next evolution: unemployed."

The Trump campaign is not currently offering yard signs within Animal Crossing. However, supporters of President Trump can still customize their own campaign signs in the game if they wish to do so.

“This explains everything: Joe Biden thinks he’s campaigning for President of Animal Crossing from his basement," Samantha Zager, deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, told FOX News in a statement. "The Trump campaign will continue to spend its resources campaigning in the real world with real Americans.”

Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh added that Trump yard signs, banners, and flags are "proudly displayed in abundance by real people in the real world," a measure of enthusiasm which he says Biden "can't touch."

According to Nintendo's latest earnings report, the game has sold over 22.4 million copies as of August. The game was released on March 20 and has surged in popularity as Americans stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic began downloading the game.