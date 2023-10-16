Biden campaign to launch account on Trump's Truth Social

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden campaign is launching an account on former President Trump’s Truth Social, Fox News Digital has learned.

Biden campaign officials told Fox News Digital that they are joining Truth Social for the purpose of "meeting voters where they are."

"Republicans can’t even agree on a Speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same," a Biden campaign official told Fox News Digital.

Biden campaign officials say they are "injecting our message" into GOP primary coverage and plan to combat "mis and disinformation" about President Biden that may appear on the social media platform.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP JOINS TRUTH SOCIAL: 'I'M BACK! #COVFEFE'

"There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on TruthSocial, but at least now it’ll be a little fun," a senior Biden campaign aide told Fox News Digital on Monday.

The Biden campaign’s handle is expected to be @BidenHQ. Campaign officials said their first post is expected to publish later Monday.

"Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!" The campaign’s first post is expected to read.

Campaign officials said they plan to hold "MAGA accountable on their own platform." The officials pointed to the campaign's existing account on "X," previously known as Twitter, in which they post content of Republican politicians and candidates attacking their opponents.

"We will be leveraging the fact that Republicans can sometimes be our best messengers!" a campaign official told Fox News Digital.

The officials likened the move to the Biden campaign "going into the lion’s den to point out Republicans’ hypocrisy and have a little fun at their own expense."

Truth Social told Fox News Digital that it is a "free, open platform" and "welcomes anyone around the world to join."

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is the company’s CEO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And when asked for comment on the Biden campaign's move to join Truth Social, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital:

"Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens," Cheung said. "Unfortunately for Biden, his continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work and they’ll be ratioed to oblivion."