Biden calls Russian actions in Ukraine 'genocide' for the first time to applause from Zelenskyy

President Biden called the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine "genocide" for the first time on Tuesday, a classification he had previously shied away from using.

"I called it genocide because it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters after appearing to reference the term earlier Tuesday.

In comments on inflation earlier Tuesday, Biden said that the prices Americans pay shouldn't depend on whether a dictator "commits genocide" against another country, an apparent shot at Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine.

"We’ll let the lawyers decide, internationally, whether or not it qualifies," Biden later clarified in his answer to reporters in Iowa, "but it sure seems that way to me."

Biden's comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday, calling the comments "true words of a true leader."

"Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil," Zelenskyy said on Twitter. "We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Biden's remarks come after he had previously been hesitant to use the world genocide, instead referring to Russian actions in Ukraine as "war crimes."

"He is a war criminal," Biden said of Putin earlier this month.

"We are citizens of Ukraine, and we don’t want to be subdued to the policy of [Russia]," he continued. "This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So, this is the torture of the whole nation."

Asked whether he agreed with Zelenskyy's characterization of "genocide," Biden replied: "No, I think it is a war crime."

But Biden seemingly changed his tune Tuesday, hinting that additional evidence has helped in changing his characterization.

"More evidence is coming out of literally the horrible things that the Russians have done to Ukraine," Biden said. "And were only gonna learn more and more about the devastation."