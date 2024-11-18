Biden asks Congress for $98 billion in Helene, Milton disaster relief funding

President Biden is asking Congress to approve nearly $100 billion in emergency funding to aid recovery efforts for the recent deadly storms that ravaged parts of the South.

Biden sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday asking him to quickly take up his supplemental disaster aid request, specifically aimed at helping people affected by storms Helene and Milton.

The White House letter did not specify a total, but Fox News Digital was told it amounts to roughly $98 billion.

"With the Congress now back in session, I write to request urgently needed emergency funding to provide for an expeditious and meaningful Federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other natural disasters," Biden wrote.

The speaker's office confirmed it received the request, and it was being reviewed by staff.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle have repeatedly said they would stand ready to act on storm relief funds once a cost estimate was made.

Johnson told Fox News Digital in early October that Helene would likely be "one of the most expensive storms that the country has ever encountered."

"It affects at least six states – a broad swath of destruction across many, many areas – and I think that's why it's going to take awhile to assess," Johnson said at the time. "As soon as those numbers are ready, Congress will be prepared to act."

Helene barreled into the Southeastern U.S. in late September, killing more than 100 people in North Carolina alone and causing billions of dollars of structural damage.

Hurricane Milton, another deadly storm, hit Florida and Georgia roughly a week later.

Biden's funding request is expected to cover the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, and disaster funds for the Small Business Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and other relevant areas.

It comes as FEMA faces some backlash after an official was caught instructing workers to ignore houses with pro-Trump campaign signs in Florida after Milton and Helene.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell condemned the incident, which she called an isolated event.

Criswell is due before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday for a high-stakes hearing.

And while any supplemental relief package is expected to get broad enough bipartisan support to pass, House GOP hardliners are expected to oppose the measure if it does not offset the costs with cuts elsewhere.