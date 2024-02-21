Biden approves major disaster declaration for North Dakota ice storm

President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's request for a major disaster declaration related to a Christmastime ice storm that toppled power lines and left thousands of people without power.

Burgum's office announced the approval Wednesday. The governor had declared a statewide emergency due to the Dec. 25-27 storm. He sought the presidential disaster declaration to make federal aid available to help cover repairs to damaged public infrastructure.

Freezing rain and high winds brought down more than 2,000 power poles and led sections of interstate highways to close. Estimated storm damages totaled over $11.5 million, according to the governor's office. The declaration affects all 13 counties Burgum requested.