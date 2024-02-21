Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota

Biden approves major disaster declaration for North Dakota ice storm

Christmastime storm left thousands without power

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's request for a major disaster declaration related to a Christmastime ice storm that toppled power lines and left thousands of people without power.

North Dakota ice storm

An ice-covered vehicle is photographed in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)

Burgum's office announced the approval Wednesday. The governor had declared a statewide emergency due to the Dec. 25-27 storm. He sought the presidential disaster declaration to make federal aid available to help cover repairs to damaged public infrastructure.

Freezing rain and high winds brought down more than 2,000 power poles and led sections of interstate highways to close. Estimated storm damages totaled over $11.5 million, according to the governor's office. The declaration affects all 13 counties Burgum requested.

