Biden 2024 campaign would be 'best thing' for GOP, Chris Christie says

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie , a Republican, said President Biden being on top of the Democrats’ 2024 ticket would be "the best thing" for the GOP.

Christie made his prediction that Biden would run for re-election in 2024 on Tuesday’s new episode of the Ruthless podcast, basing his thoughts on the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) plan to host the party’s next meeting in Philadelphia next February.

"You know what my big indicator that he is going to run? And I always thought he wouldn’t," Christie said. "Up until the midterms, I thought he would not run again."

"But I read in the last two weeks that the next DNC meeting is in late January, early February, in Philadelphia," the Garden State Republican continued ."He’s running, and my guess is he’s going to announce right there."

"That’s my guess. In Philly, because, of course, everybody wants to go to Philly in February, right? It’s really, really great, it’s a great idea, what about Buffalo? Why not?" Christie joked.

Christie said the White House likely made the choice for the February DNC meeting in Philadelphia, and that he reads "those tea leaves to say Joe Biden is going to show up, absent something really bad happening to him, that he’s going to show up in Philly in February and he’s going to announce for president."

"And I think it’s going to be the best thing that could have ever happened to our party. The best thing," Christie said. "Because, I don’t know who their nominee would be if it wasn’t him, but let’s take him. I’ll take him. I’ll sign up for that right now."

"I’ll sign up for debate number one, Sept. 29, 2024, to be standing on the stage across Joe Biden. Sign me up," Christie said.

The former governor said he would "decide this spring" on whether he would run for president this go-round.

Christie’s name has been floated as a potential 2024 Republican challenger for president as the D.C. speculation machine whirs up for the next election.

The former governor has run for president in the past and was a major contender for the GOP’s nomination in the 2016 election cycle.

Whether Christie runs for office is still yet to be decided, but if he does run, he will likely be joining a robust Republican primary election.