Beverly LaHaye, founder of Concerned Women for America, dead at 94

Beverly LaHaye, the wife of the late evangelist Tim LaHaye and founder of Concerned Women for America (CWA), which describes itself as "the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization," has passed away at the age of 94.

CWA announced LaHaye died Sunday after forming the organization 45 years ago in "response to the feminist movement of the time that she believed did not speak for the majority of American women."

"Mrs. LaHaye championed the forgotten women of this country, whose voices were not being heard in Washington and in the culture," Penny Nance, CEO and president of CWA, said in a statement. "Her life is a testament to the impact one woman with a vision and mission can have on the course of history."

The CWA said LaHaye "testified before Congress on multiple occasions against abortion and policies that dismantle the family and Christian values" and "worked closely with presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush as well as Members of Congress over the years."

BEN CARSON WARNS AMERICANS TO ‘WAKE UP’ AND FIGHT BACK AGAINST FORCES ATTACKING THE FAMILY

LaHaye was born in Detroit in 1929 and married ministerial student Tim LaHaye – a World War II Army Air Force veteran – a year after meeting him at Bob Jones University.

The couple had three children before relocating to San Diego in 1956 to begin their ministry at the Scott Memorial Baptist Church, according to her obituary.

"During that time of life Beverly had the opportunity to hear from a well-known Christian speaker who taught on the importance of being filled with the Holy Spirit. She was introduced to the concept that walking in the Spirit meant full dependence on Christ, no matter what she was called to do," it said. "She was challenged to commit all aspects of her life … her marriage, her parenting, her fears, and her insecurities, into the hands of her Savior. This teaching changed her world."

LaHaye launched CWA in 1979, which the obituary says, "began as a local interest, but within two years, it had grown to become a national organization aimed at protecting and promoting Biblical and constitutional principles through prayer, education, and advocacy."

COLLEGE STUDENTS GET BAPTIZED IN PICKUP TRUCKS

In 1985, the CWA moved its headquarters to Washington, D.C. and "Beverly’s growing influence in the conservative movement, as well as Republicans holding a majority place in office, led to LaHaye’s prominence during the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush," it said.

"She regularly testified in congressional hearings, including Supreme Court nomination hearings for Antonin Scalia, Robert Bork, and Clarence Thomas," it added.

The CWA now has chapters in nearly every state, and LaHaye – who has authored and co-authored several books and has received honors including the Southern Baptist Convention’s Religious Freedom Award – retired from her role as president in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well into her eighties, Beverly still loved to be a voice in the cause and to educate future generations of Christian activists," her obituary says.